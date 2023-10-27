Man dead after vehicle slams into viaduct on Lower West Side

A man died early Friday when his vehicle ran into a viaduct pillar on the Lower West Side near Pilsen.
The 38-year-old motorist lost control and crashed just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with trauma to his body and was pronounced dead there, police said. His name was not released.
Area detectives were investigating.
