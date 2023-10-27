The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man dead after vehicle slams into viaduct on Lower West Side

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man died in a crash Oct. 27, 2023 on the Lower West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man died early Friday when his vehicle ran into a viaduct pillar on the Lower West Side near Pilsen.

The 38-year-old motorist lost control and crashed just after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with trauma to his body and was pronounced dead there, police said. His name was not released.

Area detectives were investigating.

The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 