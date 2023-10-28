The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman dead in Gage Park crash

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dead in Gage Park crash
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman was killed in a Gage Park crash Friday night.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed in a traffic crash Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic while trying to get around another vehicle, and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with head and body trauma and was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was issued citations.

Next Up In News
Man shot on River North sidewalk
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin
18-year-old fatally stabbed in Austin
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot on River North sidewalk
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 