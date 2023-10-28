Woman dead in Gage Park crash
A woman was killed in a traffic crash Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
It happened just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic while trying to get around another vehicle, and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with head and body trauma and was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was issued citations.
