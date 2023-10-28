The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

8 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a Honda CRV who was speeding lost control of the vehicle and struck two other vehicles in the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 8 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park
A hospital entrance sign. File photo.

Eight people were hospitalized after a crash Oct. 28, 2023 in Grant Park.

Sun-Times file photo

Eight people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a Honda CRV who was speeding lost control and struck two other vehicles in the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for observation, police said.

The driver of the CRV was described as a male wearing a green jacket who fled the scene following the crash, officials said.

All lanes were reopened by 4 a.m. Saturday.

Next Up In News
Man shot on River North sidewalk
Woman dead in Gage Park crash
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Belmont Cragin
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot on River North sidewalk
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Woman dead in Gage Park crash
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 in custody after fatal stabbing in East Garfield Park home
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man dies fatally shot in West Pullman parking lot
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman fatally shot while exiting vehicle in Calumet Heights
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 