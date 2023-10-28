8 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

Eight people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a Honda CRV who was speeding lost control and struck two other vehicles in the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for observation, police said.

The driver of the CRV was described as a male wearing a green jacket who fled the scene following the crash, officials said.

All lanes were reopened by 4 a.m. Saturday.

