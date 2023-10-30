Body found in field near Archer Heights funeral home

Human remains were found in a field behind a Southwest Side funeral home in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Saturday.
The body was found near the Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., about 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
The remains have not been identified and a cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No other information was available.
Area One detectives are investigating.
