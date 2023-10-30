The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Body found in field near Archer Heights funeral home

The body was found near the Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago police said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Human remains were found in a field behind a Southwest Side funeral home in the Archer Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

The body was found near the Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., about 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

The remains have not been identified and a cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, according to a spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No other information was available.

Area One detectives are investigating.

