1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brighton Park building fire
About 8 p.m., firefighters arrived at the burning building in the 3200 block of West 38th Place and found the woman, 32, unresponsive, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a building fire Friday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
About 8 p.m., Chicago firefighters responded to a fire in the 3200 block of West 38th Place and found the woman, 32, unresponsive, Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A man, 69, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
The Latest
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland on Friday night in Champaign.
Two men were in a vehicle on the 3500 block of West Schroeder Drive when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the body, according to police.
About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
Brett Kasper’s dream season at quarterback continues as he leads Wheaton Academy into the Class 4A semifinals
Kasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Warriors’ 42-7 victory against Sandwich in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday in West Chicago.