The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
News Metro/State Brighton Park

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brighton Park building fire

About 8 p.m., firefighters arrived at the burning building in the 3200 block of West 38th Place and found the woman, 32, unresponsive, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brighton Park building fire
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a building fire Friday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 8 p.m., Chicago firefighters responded to a fire in the 3200 block of West 38th Place and found the woman, 32, unresponsive, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man, 69, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Next Up In News
One dead, another hospitalized after East Garfield Park shooting
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
Backstage with Hannibal Buress at the Chicago Theatre: ‘There’s nothing like a hometown show’
Hundreds gather in Brighton Park to oppose proposed migrant camp
First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet
The Latest
Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points to lead Illinois.
College Sports
Late flurry gives No. 25 Illinois a 64-53 win over Oakland
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland on Friday night in Champaign.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
One dead, another hospitalized after East Garfield Park shooting
Two men were in a vehicle on the 3500 block of West Schroeder Drive when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the body, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wheaton Academy’s Brett Kasper (8) moves the ball through Sandwich’s defense.
High School Football
Brett Kasper’s dream season at quarterback continues as he leads Wheaton Academy into the Class 4A semifinals
Kasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Warriors’ 42-7 victory against Sandwich in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday in West Chicago.
By Michael O’Brien
 