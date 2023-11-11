The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Driver found dead after crashing into train in Clearing

No other injuries were reported. The train was stopped at the time of the crash and was being used for maintenance, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver found dead after crashing into train in Clearing
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A man was found dead after crashing into a train Saturday night in the Clearing neighborhood on the South Side.

The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Cadillac sedan drove up an embankment in the 5900 block of South Natoma at a high rate of speed and crashed into the train, Chicago police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity and cause of death haven’t been released. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Sunday.

No other injuries were reported. The train was stopped at the time of the crash and was being used for maintenance, officials said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Ashburn
Woman critically wounded in Englewood shooting; 1 in custody
Teen fatally shot on Far South Side
Veterans honored in Chicago and beyond: ‘They went with hope’
1 dead, another hospitalized in Garfield Park shooting
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The Latest
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) takes a reception to the endzone to score against St. Francis.
High School Football
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the state quarterfinals
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Ashburn
The 40-year-old was shot Saturday in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Tenors feature Clifton Murray&nbsp;(from left), Mark Masri, Alberto Urso and Victor Micallef.
Holiday Guide 2023
The Tenors hoping to spread message of love and unity in Christmas album
“Christmas with The Tenors” serves as The Tenors’ third Christmas album, following in the footsteps of 2009’s “The Perfect Gift” and 2017’s “Christmas Together.”
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
Loyola’s Nicholas Arogundade (85) celebrates with Ryan Fitzgerald (15) after Fitzgerald’s touchdown against St. Ignatius.
High School Football
‘Magic happens’ as Loyola strikes quickly and takes down St. Ignatius
The defending Class 8A champion Ramblers will play York in the semifinals.
By Mike Clark
 
Ben Bryant
College Sports
QB Ben Bryant returns to lead NU past Wisconsin
The Wildcats snapped a 14-game losing streak in true road games
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 