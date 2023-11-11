Driver found dead after crashing into train in Clearing

A man was found dead after crashing into a train Saturday night in the Clearing neighborhood on the South Side.

The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Cadillac sedan drove up an embankment in the 5900 block of South Natoma at a high rate of speed and crashed into the train, Chicago police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity and cause of death haven’t been released. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Sunday.

No other injuries were reported. The train was stopped at the time of the crash and was being used for maintenance, officials said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.