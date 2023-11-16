The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
4 hurt in CTA bus crash near Museum Campus

First responders were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a crash involving a bus near Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  David Struett
   
Four people were hurt Thursday in a crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority bus near Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, authorities said.

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority bus near the Museum Campus on Thursday morning.

First responders were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a crash involving a bus near Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Two others went to Insight Hospital and Medical Center, and another person went to Stroger Hospital, he said. Their conditions were not released.

Chicago police did not immediately have information about the crash.

