Driver dies after striking West Lawn building
The driver, a man thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, struck the building in the 6500 block of South Pulaski just before 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
A driver died after crashing into a building Friday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
