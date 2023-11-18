The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Driver dies after striking West Lawn building

The driver, a man thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, struck the building in the 6500 block of South Pulaski just before 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver died after crashing into a building Friday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The driver, a man thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, hitIthe building in the 6500 block of South Pulaski just before 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

