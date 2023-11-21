Fire extinguished at Calumet Fisheries: CFD

A fire broke out and was swiftly doused Tuesday at Calumet Fisheries, the beleaguered Southeast Side seafood institution. No injuries were reported.
The restaurant had recently reopened after city health department officials shut it down for several weeks.
Earlier, the roof was burning and crews were “going defensive,” meaning they were pouring water on the building, 3259 E. 95th St., from the outside, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.
A fire investigation was underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
