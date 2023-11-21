The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Fire extinguished at Calumet Fisheries: CFD

Crews doused the fire, 3259 E. 95th St., by 2 p.m., according to the fire department.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Fire extinguished at Calumet Fisheries: CFD
merlin_117260729.jpg

Calumet Fisheries at 3259 E. 95th St. along the Calumet River, as seen on Friday, Nov. 10.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

A fire broke out and was swiftly doused Tuesday at Calumet Fisheries, the beleaguered Southeast Side seafood institution. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant had recently reopened after city health department officials shut it down for several weeks.

Earlier, the roof was burning and crews were “going defensive,” meaning they were pouring water on the building, 3259 E. 95th St., from the outside, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

A fire investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News
2 children found stabbed in Lisle home; 1 in custody
Cousin of former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg pleads guilty to bribery charge
Man gunned down in Pilsen
Media representatives to hit Chicago on Jan. 18 for Democratic convention logistics walk-through
Evanston City Council narrowly adopts zoning for concerts at new Ryan Field
Former Elvis Presley impersonating waiter adopts a dog named Elvis — and, no, he ain’t nothin’ like a hound dog
The Latest
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.
Crime
2 children found stabbed in Lisle home; 1 in custody
Their father called police and said a woman was inside his home in the 1900 block of Matson Lane with a knife and his children were covered in blood.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) had 18 carries for 104 yards against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. It was his best rushing game since gaining 132 yards on 10 carries against the Lions at Ford Field in Week 16 last season.
Bears
1st-and-10: A moment of truth for Matt Eberflus
After a 31-26 loss to the contending Lions in which the Bears looked like an actual good team before imploding in the final 4:15, games against the Vikings and Lions will define the direction of the Bears under Eberflus. “We’re gonna find out who we are this week,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said.
By Mark Potash
 
Lane’s Dalton Scantlebury (35) shoots over Downers Grove North’s Jacob Bozeman (5) last season.
High School Basketball
Ten fearless forecasts for the high school basketball season
Some predictions to moniter over the next few months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Ben Mathew, Nick Cearley, Andy Mientus, Steven Huynh in “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”
Theater
‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ is pure holiday delight for the child in all of us
From start to finish, the 75-minute tale will have you deep in your feelings when you’re not chortling at the ridiculous creativity of it all.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Emily Shell with one of the jumbo perch she caught Sunday with her father Jim off downtowns Chicago.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Finding lakefront perch and waiting for the ice to arrive
Lakefront perch on southern Lake Michigan and waiting on ice fishing (maybe next week in the Northwoods) lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 