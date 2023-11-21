Vets encourage vigilance as mystery respiratory illness sickens dogs

Local vets are urging dog owners to monitor their pets for respiratory symptoms, keep them up to date on vaccines and avoid boarding them this holiday season as cases of a mystery illness rise.

Vets in at least 12 states, including Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire, have been reporting cases of an unknown upper respiratory illness that has been unresponsive to antibiotics.

While typically mild to moderate, it can lead to complications like pneumonia and in some cases even death, according to Dr. Kelly Cairns, vice president of medical excellence and education for Thrive Pet Healthcare and a board member of the Chicago Veterinary Medicine Association.

“We don’t know what’s causing this particular respiratory illness in dogs because all of the things that we commonly would test for — different viruses and bacteria — most of these cases are proving to be negative,” she said.

Dogs typically present with symptoms like coughing, sneezing and discharge from the eyes or nose. Cairns said in some cases these symptoms can continue for six to eight weeks.

Juvenile and geriatric dogs, as well as those with preexisting conditions, are at higher risk. Flat-faced dogs like pugs, French bulldogs and boxers, among others, also tend to have worse effects from respiratory illnesses generally, according to Dr. Amanda Schnitker, hospital director of Uptown Animal Hospital and Companion River North.

Schnitker said her hospitals saw two cases last month that were likely related to this illness, with one of the puppies being placed in 24-hour care to receive supplemental oxygen in order to recover. She said numbers in Illinois seem lower than other areas of the country, but she is expecting that to climb.

“It’s on everybody’s radar,” Schnitker said, adding that she’s “extremely concerned.”

She emphasized that vaccinations are especially important as certain respiratory vaccines offer protection against other illnesses and fully-vaccinated dogs have better responses.

“The Department’s Bureau of Animal Health and Welfare is aware of the emerging respiratory illness among dogs but is unable to point to any confirmatory testing or ongoing research related to treatment recommendations,” State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst said in a written statement. The department “encourages the public to make sure animals are up to date on vaccinations and follow the guidance of local veterinarians.”

Dr. Erica Esser, medical director at the Streeterville location of West Loop Veterinary Care, urged people to monitor their dogs for symptoms and bring them in if they have concerns.

“Because our clients are so attuned with their dogs, they really can see very quickly if there is a change, and so that’s something that I want them to lean into, that close relationship they have,” she said.

She also recommended that humans with respiratory symptoms reduce contact with their pets. If a pet does become sick, vets recommend isolating it from any other pets.

To protect their dogs, owners should also keep their pets away from large dog settings like groomers, dog parks, doggy day care and animal boarding and avoid using communal water bowls.

“People travel, especially around vacation times, to go back home or visit friends,” said Dr. Byron De La Navarre, chief of staff at Animal House of Chicago. “Dogs travel with them, or dogs go into boarding facilities, or things like that, and that can then create issues.”

Cairns said pet parents who can’t avoid boarding should have a discussion with boarding facilities about what safety measures are in place.

De La Navarre said it’s difficult to identify cases of the illness because the cause remains unclear and as the weather gets colder, respiratory illnesses generally increase. He compared the mystery illness to COVID-19 in humans, saying most dogs will experience a mild case while those with underlying conditions may have more severe responses.

“It’s just like with COVID again, and obviously you can’t make dogs wear masks, so you just have to avoid contact with other dogs,” he said.

Cairns urged people to be extra vigilant with their pets.

“There’s no cause for undue concern or panic, but we do want to be prudent in an abundance of caution to prevent the preventable and to keep our pets safe,” Cairns said.

