Monday, November 27, 2023
Person fatally struck by Metra train near Edison Park station

Inbound and outbound service resumed around 9:20 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Monday morning in the Edison Park neighborhood on the city’s Far Northwest Side.

Union Pacific Northwest Line Train #634 hit the person just after 8 a.m. near the Edison Park station, 6730 N. Olmsted Ave., according to a Metra spokesperson.

Inbound and outbound service resumed around 9:20 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest line but extensive delays were expected.

Circumstances around the crash weren’t immediately known, the spokesperson said.

Metra officials were investigating.

