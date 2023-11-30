The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful death lawsuit

Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, was stabbed to death and his mother, 32, was critically injured Oct. 14. Their landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the attack.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Father of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in Plainfield Township files wrongful death lawsuit
Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father, Oday Al-Fayoume (right), and his uncle, Mahmoud Yousef, attend a vigil for Wadea at Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield Oct. 17. Al-Fayoume’s landlord is charged with hate crimes in the fatal stabbing of Wadea, whose mother was seriously wounded.

Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father, Oday Al-Fayoume, seated right, and his uncle Mahmoud Yousef attend a vigil for Wadea at Prairie Activity and Recreation center in Plainfield last month. Al-Fayoume has filed a lawsuit in the death of his son, who was fatally stabbed in his home.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The father of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was stabbed to death in Plainfield Township has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspect, his wife and their property management company in connection with the boy’s death.

Joseph Czuba, 71, the landlord of Hanan Shaheen and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, is accused of targeting the two because of their Muslim faith in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. 

Prosecutors say Czuba went to Shaheen and Al-Fayoume’s home in the 16000 block of Lincoln Highway and attacked them with a knife, stabbing the boy 26 times, around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and his mother suffered serious injuries.

Oday Al-Fayoume, Wadea’s father, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Nov. 21 in Will County court against Czuba and his wife, Mary Czuba, and their property management company, Discerning Property Management. 

“Justice comes in many forms … and there is, obviously, unbelievable loss in Wadea, but his mother also was injured seriously and we believe that there are avenues to recover compensation for what the family’s been through,” said Ben Crane, an attorney representing Oday Al-Fayoume.

Wadea Al-Fayoume celebrated his sixth birthday. He was stabbed to death earlier this month. His landlord has been charged with the killing, which authorities say was motivated by war in the Middle East.

Provided

“This family has been through a whole lot and if there’s something this civil justice system can do to ease their burden, then we’ve got to figure that out,” Crane said. According to the lawsuit, they are seeking “an amount necessary to fully and fairly compensate the next of kin” under the Wrongful Death Act.

Joseph Czuba is being held at the Will County Jail as he awaits trial on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of committing a hate crime in relation to the attack. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the criminal case.

The Justice Department last month also opened a hate investigation into the attack, and the FBI office in Chicago has said it is working with Will County authorities.

The lawsuit alleges that Mary Czuba texted Shaheen sometime before the attack about the Israel-Hamas conflict and about her husband’s “hatred of Muslims.”

Three days before the attack, Joseph Czuba told his wife to inform Shaheen that he wanted her and her son out of their home, where they had lived for two years. He also told his wife he was afraid that Shaheen’s “Palestinian friends were going to harm them,” the lawsuit states.

Prosecutors have alleged that Joseph Czuba was partially spurred by concerns he gathered from comments he heard about the Israel-Hamas war on conservative talk radio, becoming agitated by the Palestinian American tenants living in his home.

The lawsuit claims Mary Czuba and Discerning Property Management “were indifferent and failed to recognize a threat and prevent serious bodily harm” to their tenants.

Court records show no attorneys have filed to represent the Czubas or their property management company.

A hearing was scheduled for March 11.

Next Up In News
It’s a girl! Shedd Aquarium names newest rockhopper penguin Isla
Biden nudges Chicago to step up pace on replacing dangerous lead water lines
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report
Hamas frees more Israeli hostages as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Chicago man charged with robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint in Forest Park
The Latest
Isla, the newly named rockhopper penguin, has joined the larger penguin colony at the Shedd Aquarium. She’s the first rockhopper penguin to hatch at the Shedd in eight years.
Chicago
It’s a girl! Shedd Aquarium names newest rockhopper penguin Isla
The Shedd Aquarium has officially introduced Isla, the newly named rockhopper penguin that hatched in June. Her parents are celebs Edward and Annie.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.
Environment
Biden nudges Chicago to step up pace on replacing dangerous lead water lines
The president is ordering cities to replace lead pipes for drinking water within a decade. Chicago is getting at least 40 years to fix the problem.
By Brett Chase
 
Two young migrants from Venezuela, aged 8 (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their name remain private, play games on a phone while sitting on the floor of the 8th District police station in Chicago Lawn, Friday, May 5, 2023. The two boys and their family have been staying at the 8th District station for six days. The 8th District is one of the police stations in Chicago where asylum seekers have been temporarily sleeping while they wait for shelter. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Migrants are cut from the same cloth as the rest of us
One of the words I have not heard to describe migrants — but is a more accurate than the negative portrayals — is “families.”
By Letters to the Editor
 
Ald. Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2019.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a request for mistrial made over a remark about the “Chicago way of doing business” being “very corrupt.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Construction workers begin framing tents to hold migrants at the Brighton Park construction site at 3710 S. California Ave. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Comienzan la construcción de campamento para migrantes
El portavoz del alcalde dijo que la mitigación de los contaminantes en el terreno se completaría para el fin de la semana.
By Michael Loria
 