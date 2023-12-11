The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man found dead after Rogers Park apartment fire

About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue for a fire, Chicago police said.

A man was found dead early Monday in an apartment fire in Rogers Park on the North Side.

After firefighters doused the blaze, the man was found in the basement and was dead on the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

