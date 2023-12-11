Man found dead after Rogers Park apartment fire

A man was found dead early Monday in an apartment fire in Rogers Park on the North Side.
About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue for a fire, Chicago police said.
After firefighters doused the blaze, the man was found in the basement and was dead on the scene, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
