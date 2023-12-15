The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Holiday travel period to be one of the busiest in recent memory

About 5.9 million Illinoisans will travel more than 50 miles over the holidays. That’s 3.5% more people traveling than the same period last year.

By  David Struett
   
Travelers walk with their suitcases at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

More Americans will travel by air this holiday season than ever before. The Federal Aviation Administration estimates about 7.5 million people will fly during the holiday travel season.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Americans are expected to travel in near record numbers this holiday season, with airports their busiest ever and roads more packed than any time since the COVID-19 lockdown.

About 5.9 million Illinoisans will travel more than 50 miles over the holidays, between Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day, according to auto club AAA. About 90% of those people will travel by car.

That’s 3.5% more people traveling than the same period last year. But it’s still about 3% less busy than the record travel in 2019, the last travel period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those figures mirror national trends. More than 115 million Americans will travel over the holiday season, according to AAA.

“With a record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.

People walk by, eat, and wait for their flight at the new Central Market area at Midway International Airport.

The busiest day for air travel should be Thursday before Christmas, Dec. 21, with more than 48,000 scheduled flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Roads should be busiest on Dec. 23, and Dec. 28, according to INRIX, which analyzes transportation data. Avoid the worst congestion by traveling before lunchtime or after 7 p.m., INRIX says.

In Illinois, more than 5.3 million residents will drive this holiday season, the second-highest amount since 2019. That’s 2.5% higher than the number of travelers last year, AAA predicts.

Drivers can expect to pay about the same for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season, when the Illinois average on Christmas Day was $3.22, according to AAA.

More Americans will travel by air this holiday season than ever before.

About 7.5 million people will travel by air this holiday period, blowing past the previous record in 2019 by more than 200,000, according to the FAA.

A traveler gets his checked baggage at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

People are traveling by air in record numbers this year, according to checkpoint data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Travel habits are changing, with people leaving earlier and returning later. American Airlines now considers its winter holiday period from Dec. 20 to Jan. 8. The airline says that change reflects new “travel habits of our customers and school schedules.”

The travel period has spread out so much, Delta Airlines said it has a “seven-way tie” for its busiest day.

About 2.8 million passengers will fly per day over the holidays, a 16% increase over last year, according to industry lobby group Airlines for America. Airlines count passengers twice if they have a connecting flight, so their numbers are higher than the FAA’s.

Chicago-based United Airlines plans to fly 9 million people, a 12% increase over last year, according to CNN.

GBUoJb_XoAA5VK7.jpg

FAA

For those willing to wait a little longer, air travel will be much less busy in the days immediately leading up to Christmas. Christmas Eve should have nearly half as many air travelers.

Despite a major increase in flights this year, delays and cancellations remain lower than even pre-pandemic levels, the FAA says.

People passing through U.S. airport checkpoints is up 12% over last year, and 1.4% over 2019, the TSA said.

Travel over the Thanksgiving Day holiday topped 2019 numbers, peaking at 2.9 million screened on Nov. 26, a single-day record for the TSA.

