Sunday, March 12, 2023
United Center’s concessions workers reach tentative deal

If ratified by members of Unite Here Local 1, the new contract would end the threat of a strike at the West Side arena.

By  David Roeder
   
Members of Unite Here Local 1 picket outside United Center at 1901 W. Madison on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 - a few weeks before the union and concessions contractor Levy reached a tentative deal.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A weekend bargaining session has led to a tentative agreement on a contract for concessions workers at the United Center, averting a possible strike.

Spokesman Dan Abraham of Unite Here Local 1, which represents about 700 workers at the arena, said members will vote on the proposed contract Friday.

The United Center’s concessions contractor, Levy, issued a statement Sunday acknowledging a tentative deal. Neither the company nor the union discussed terms reached during a bargaining session late Saturday.

Union members had authorized a strike at any time and on March 5 conducted a one-day walkout that limited food and beverage service for a Chicago Bulls game. The United Center has been hosting the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament and this week was due to resume a busy slate of Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks game, plus concerts.

Levy has said it has offered substantial improvements in pay and benefits over more than 20 bargaining sessions. Union members previously said pensions and health insurance were major hangups in the negotiations.

The union was bargaining to let members qualify for health insurance for hours they work at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, venues where Levy also has contracts.

The company previously said it offered wage increases of $4 to $5 per hour, bringing the minimum to $20 an hour.

The proposed agreement would replace a contract that was extended in 2020 by mutual agreement, Levy said.

