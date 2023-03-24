University Park woman reported missing

University Park police are searching for a woman with a history of mental illness who disappeared after leaving her home.
Carol Lenahan, 64, was last seen Saturday walking after leaving her home in the 800 block of Oakside Lane, according to a missing person’s report.
Lenahan — who suffers from schizophrenia — was wearing dark clothing and left her home without any of her belongings, including her medication, her brother-in-law Brian Ellis said.
According to Ellis, the family contacted University Park police Thursday.
University Park police did not immediately respond to a request for details.
