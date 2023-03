Man fatally struck by driver in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally struck by a car early Wednesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The man, 46, was walking in the 2000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was struck by a white sedan about 5 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old man, was issued traffic citations.