Friday, March 31, 2023
Dressed to impress: Cosplayers and fans celebrate C2E2 convention

C2E2 is a three-day convention devoted to comics, pop culture and entertainment. Fans showed off their costumes, bought merchandise and even met their favorite celebrities starting Friday morning.

By  Catherine Odom
   
Cosplayers pose for a photo at McCormick Place during C2E2 on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In her real life, Claire Rogoski works in a funeral home. But every now and then, she dresses up as Wonder Woman to refill her “happiness bank,” she said.

Rogoski, an apprentice funeral home director and embalmer from Schaumburg, is one of the tens of thousands of cosplayers, artists and fans who attended the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, or C2E2, on Friday.

C2E2 is a three-day extravaganza of all things comics, pop culture and fandom. Fans swarmed McCormick Place starting Friday morning, some wearing colorful wigs, striking makeup and handmade costumes.

“Coming to a place like this, seeing people alive and celebrating, and they’re wearing such amazing outfits, and there’s so much creativity ... That’s super meaningful,” said Rogoski, who has been attending C2E2 since 2011.

Theo Kriha, an art student at Columbia College Chicago, called C2E2 “iconic” for its size and offerings. Carter Smalley, an event spokesperson, said they expect around 70,000 attendees, 250 vendors and 500 artists this year.

Lex Romero (left), 20, who is dressed as Power from Chainsaw Man, and Theo Kriha (right), 20, who is dressed as Kobeni Higashiyama from Chainsaw Man, create a heart with their fingers while Jay Vazquez, 20, who is dressed as Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer, watches during C2E2 on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The event features celebrity speakers, including Captain America star Chris Evans.

Sisters Sharon Perlot and Sue Haines, both in their 60s, came decked out in Captain America gear — sweatshirts, T-shirts, jewelry and more.

“I want to catch a glimpse of Chris Evans,” Haines said. “I want to see how tall he is,” Perlot added, laughing.

Perlot and Haines said they have been making costumes since the 1980s, when they first fell in love with Star Trek.

Cosplay is a family activity for Andrew Sampson, too. Sampson and his 9-year-old daughter Daphne came dressed as a Ghostbuster and a ghost.

“It’s kind of our daddy-daughter thing. We come here every year,” Andrew Sampson said.

Joe Hernandez, 51, choked up talking about coming to conventions with his daughter Breña. Hernandez wore an elaborate Candyland costume complete with a cupcake hat and scepter. Breña, a college student, flew in from New York for her 12th C2E2 with her dad.

Addie Markiewicz, 18, came to the convention with three friends from her hometown of Lockport. Markiewicz said cosplay is a way to express herself.

“It gives us a chance to be someone else and express what we love in a way where other people can admire,” said Markiewicz, who wore a bright blue wig to cosplay a character from the video game Genshin Impact.

Glenn Reyes, who dressed up as a bedazzled Lord Farquaad from Shrek, said dressing up for conventions is his “creative outlet from a boring IT job.”

Glenn Reyes (right), who is dressed as Lord Faruqaad from Shrek, smiles during C2E2 on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“I really like to pretend to be someone else,” Kriha said with a smile. They attended the convention with friends from the Japanese Anime and Manga club at Columbia College.

For some attendees, the community and friends they find are the highlight of coming to conventions.

Marcus McNeal, an independent comic book publisher showcasing his work, called the community at conventions “an extended family.”

“It’s an overwhelmingly inclusive and welcoming and engaging community to be in,” McNeal said. “It’s unlike anything you find anywhere else.”

