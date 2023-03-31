March in Grant Park calls for unity amid national threat to transgender rights

About 40 people braved the pouring rain and a tornado watch to show their solidarity for transgender youth and adults Friday in Grant Park as a part of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“It’s fantastic to be among the community. But also this is in support of people who are actively being targeted and/or who are going to die as a result of countless states chipping away at people’s rights to live,” said Florence Boggs, one of the organizers of the event, one of about 100 marches happening across the country.

The demonstration comes as Republican lawmakers nationwide pursue laws threatening LGBTQ rights, especially rights for trans people.

“A portion of this country’s government is pushing for the total eradication of the trans community, and it is being met, as atrocity and genocide often is, with apathy,” Boggs said.

Tiegann Melody Rogue said it took years for her to be able to access gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and transition surgeries.

“Personally, I know the pain of being restricted from hormone therapy,” Rogue said. “Forcibly de-transitioning someone is earth shattering and extremely damaging, causing mental anguish, anxiety and depression.”

Biff Hartwell, another organizer of Friday’s event, called for unity in the face of ongoing oppression of trans people.

“This is not just a call for those who publicly identify as queer. This is a call for anyone who is tired of the shame, despair and loss of life,” Hartwell said.

“Today is National Transgender Visibility Day,” Rogue said. “And while we celebrate our lives and our freedoms that we have here in Chicago, it is time for us to stand as a nation and collectively say, ‘Trans lives matter.’”

