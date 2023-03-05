The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 5, 2023
Polar plungers brave chilly water on sunny day at North Avenue Beach

Nearly 4,000 plungers raised around $2 million for the 23rd annual event benefiting Special Olympics Chicago.

By  David Struett
   
Participants run into freezing Lake Michigan on Sunday for the 2023 Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach,

Oompa Loompas, Vikings and Elvis impersonators took over North Avenue Beach in a rare, balmy Chicago Polar Plunge.

But despite the sunny, 40-something degree Sunday, thousands of costumed plungers entered water that was still nearly freezing.

“My feet are freezing! It was cold, but I thought it was going to be a lot worse,” said Beverly resident Tim Delaney, 26, who was dressed as a penguin at his first-ever plunge.

An estimated 4,000 people joined Sunday’s Chicago Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Chicago. The group hopes to surpass the $2 million raised in 2020.

He was among some 4,000 plungers who raised nearly $2 million for the 23rd annual event benefiting Special Olympics Chicago. The group hopes to break the $2 million raised at 2020’s plunge.

The plunge in past years was graced with celebrities Lady Gaga, Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Fallon.

Some of the first plungers this year were the casts of NBC’s “Chicago” franchises P.D., Fire and Med.

It was “Chicago Fire’s” David Eigenberg’s 11th time plunging.

“No, it doesn’t get easier,” he said. “Anything for the Special Olympics. They take care of so many people in the city,” he said after pausing to take photos with fans.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot entered the 36-degree water — but only up to her knees.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot participated in the Chicago Polar Plunge. The weather was sunny and warm, but the water was still below freezing.

She told the crowd: “This is the greatest Special Olympics program in the world — and it started in Chicago.”

The first Special Olympic games were held in 1968 in Chicago, spearheaded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy.

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas passed out dry towels to plungers for a few minutes. Dressed in black slacks and a red sweatshirt, Vallas was asked why he wasn’t plunging.

“No, I’m just handing out towels,” he said.

Jose Herrera, right, attended the first polar plunge and says, “It was nothing like this. It gets bigger every year.”

Jose Herrera, a coach, dressed as Shrek in honor of an athlete’s daughter who died recently. “Shrek” was her favorite movie, he said.

Herrera said he attended the first-ever polar plunge, when there were only a few hundred people.

“It was nothing like this. It gets bigger every year,” he said.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) is vice president of Chicago Polar Plunge. He’s seen the event grow into its current form.

“It’s like you build a city for this. All of these tents housing thousands of plungers, all raising money to support our Special Olympic athletes to create more programs, many of which were in neighborhoods that, last year, didn’t have any programs. It’s very rewarding to be part of it.”

Special Olympics Chicago raises 60% of its annual funding through the plunge, President Ray Baker said.

Donations are accepted through the end of March at chicagopolarplunge.org.

