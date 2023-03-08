The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Woman, 3 children seriously injured in Montclare house fire

Firefighters responded to the 2500 block North Rutherford Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman and three children were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out in their home Tuesday night in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded to the 2500 block North Rutherford Avenue just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old woman, two girls 2 and 7, and a 7-year-old boy were pulled from the home, police said. They suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

