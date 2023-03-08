Woman, 3 children seriously injured in Montclare house fire

A woman and three children were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out in their home Tuesday night in Montclare on the Northwest Side.
Firefighters responded to the 2500 block North Rutherford Avenue just after 9 p.m., Chicago police said.
A 34-year-old woman, two girls 2 and 7, and a 7-year-old boy were pulled from the home, police said. They suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
Lollapalooza, Sueños organizers say they want to minimize impact on Grant Park, area residents during busy summer season
The Latest
Oldest child had to care for the others while their mother drank too much, smoked pot and did nothing to protect them from their father’s verbal and physical abuse.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
Transplanted to a different city, gruesome and wickedly funny horror film still hits all the right notes we’ve come to expect from the franchise.
With control of No. 1 pick, he’s sending messages to his NFL counterparts