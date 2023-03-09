The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 9, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso

Officers from across the Chicago area were among mourners who gathered along a 6-mile procession on the Far Southwest Side while Vásquez Lasso’s body was escorted to St. Rita of Cascia church, 7740 S. Western Ave.

By  David Struett and Tom Schuba
   
A casket bearing the body of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso was solemnly escorted down the aisle of St. Rita of Cascia Church by eight fellow officers as his funeral got underway Thursday morning, a week after he was shot and killed while on duty.

As Vásquez Lasso’s wife and family took their seats inside the church at 7740 S. Western Ave., Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown walked up a side aisle. Outside, officers from across the Chicago area stood at attention.

The funeral was at the same church where services were held for Chicago Officer Ella French after she was shot and killed in August of 2021. She was the last Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty before Vásquez Lasso.

At his wake on Wednesday, people paid their respects at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. They included Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Vásquez Lasso, 32, was on the force for nearly 5 years. He was killed in a confrontation March 1 after responding to a domestic violence call in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Steven Montano, 18, ran from a house toward a playground adjacent to Sawyer Elementary School when authorities allege he suddenly turned and exchanged gunfire with Vásquez Lasso.

The officer was struck multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Montano was arrested and remains held without bail.

After the funeral mass, there will be a procession to a crematorium near Roosevelt Road and Des Plaines Avenue.

