Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees

A judge ordered the company to make the payments to 35 employees in Illinois and Indiana who worked at five franchises from May 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

Rosati’s Pizza has been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in back pay and damages to 35 restaurant and delivery employees who worked at five franchises in Illinois and Indiana.

Under a judge’s order, the company must make the payments to employees who worked at the franchises in Bloomindale, Matteson, Plainfield, Richmond and Dyer, Ind. from May 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The company classified delivery drivers as independent contractors even though it had full control of their hours and tasks, the department said. They also allegedly failed to pay employees overtime wages for hours over 40 in a work week.

“Rosati’s franchisees must pay 35 employees fully for their hard work and as the law requires,” said Wage and Hour Division district director Thomas Gauza said in a statement.

