3-year-old boy dies after piece of furniture falls on him in Little Village

A 3-year-old boy is dead after a piece of furniture fell on him Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an injured toddler in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. A piece of furniture had fell on top of him, police said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The incident has been classified as a death investigation, police said.
