The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 28, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Is Venice green with envy? Police in Italy investigate suddenly verdant Grand Canal

Is another city trying to get in on Chicago’s action? A bright patch of green was spotted in Venice’s Grand Canal on Sunday, looking very much like the Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Is Venice green with envy? Police in Italy investigate suddenly verdant Grand Canal
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy on Sunday, Police in Venice are investigating the source of the phosphorescent green liquid patch.

Luigi Costantini/Associated Press

MILAN — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Related

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

A boat travels down the Chicago River as it is dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Loop, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Turkey presidential runoff: Incumbent Erdogan claims victory
Man in ‘peacekeepers’ vest charged with robbing, beating man in Little Village
Kyiv hit by Russia’s ‘largest drone attack’ yet since invading Ukraine; 1 killed
8 killed, 33 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Clouds looming: Cook County is bracing for a financial storm to hit efforts to provide health care to migrants
Two shot, one fatally, in West Garfield Park
The Latest
A ballot with the names and images of two presidential candidates, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Kemal Kilicdaroglu at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Nation/World
Turkey presidential runoff: Incumbent Erdogan claims victory
Erdogan’s government vetoed Sweden’s bid to join NATO and purchased Russian missile-defense systems. But it also helped broker a crucial deal that allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis.
By Suzan Fraser | AP and Zeynep Bilginsoy | AP
 
The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man in ‘peacekeepers’ vest charged with robbing, beating man in Little Village
Police said Oscar Montes and another man were seen on a police surveillance camera striking a man seated in a car late Friday in the 2300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
By David Struett
 
A man inspects his office on Sunday, May 28, 2023 after it was damaged by a drone during a night attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukraine
Kyiv hit by Russia’s ‘largest drone attack’ yet since invading Ukraine; 1 killed
Russia launched the attack overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, a senior Kyiv military official said. The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.
By Associated Press
 
A police officer walks near a damaged Chicago Park District vehicle after a group of teenagers got into a fight and shots were fired, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson, ahead of Memorial Day weekend at North Avenue Beach, Friday, May 26, 2023. No one was injured and one individual was in custody, according to police.
Crime
8 killed, 33 wounded so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Chicago historically records surges of shootings on Memorial Day weekend with the unofficial start of summer.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gael, a refugee from Venezuela, gets a checkup at Cook County Health’s Northwest Side clinic in Chicago last week. The boy traveled with his mother, Emili, as refugees. Health officials are trying to figure out how to manage the health care of an influx of migrants like these families.&nbsp;
News
Clouds looming: Cook County is bracing for a financial storm to hit efforts to provide health care to migrants
About nine months into operating the clinic for asylum seekers, Cook County Health is facing at least a $40 million drop in revenue this year. A number of financial woes are colliding.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 