Tuesday, June 13, 2023
5 minors hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field. Five minors were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least five minors were injured when a school bus rolled over and crashed Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field.

The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street about 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Five minors were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

