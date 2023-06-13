5 minors hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field. Five minors were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
At least five minors were injured when a school bus rolled over and crashed Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field.
The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street about 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.
EMS plan 1 school bus overturned on inbound Ryan about 3800 south locals. Five transports all yellow Driver of bus is refusal Nothing life threatening for transports pic.twitter.com/oBqEBnZyYn— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 13, 2023
Five minors were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
