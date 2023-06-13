The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
5 people – including 3 children — hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Three children and two adults were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
bus.jpeg

At least five minors were injured when a school bus rolled over and crashed Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago Fire Department

At least five people were injured when a school bus rolled over and crashed Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field.

The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street about 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Three children and two adults were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition, and the adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were also listed in stable condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

