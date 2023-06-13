5 people – including 3 children — hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field

At least five people were injured when a school bus rolled over and crashed Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field.

The crash occurred on northbound Interstate 94 near 35th Street about 2:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

EMS plan 1 school bus overturned on inbound Ryan about 3800 south locals. Five transports all yellow Driver of bus is refusal Nothing life threatening for transports pic.twitter.com/oBqEBnZyYn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 13, 2023

Three children and two adults were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition, and the adults were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were also listed in stable condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

