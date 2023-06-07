The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Person found shot to death in car in Oak Brook

Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call, according to police.

They found the victim, a male, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

No other details were available.

