Person found shot to death in car in Oak Brook
Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call, according to police.
They found the victim, a male, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.
No other details were available.
