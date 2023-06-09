Chicago Pride Month: List of events, parades, and more

Pride in Chicago is well underway with festivals, bar crawls, history panels and more.
The annual Pride Fest in NorthHalsted and of course, the Pride Parade will gather people together toward the end of the month, but you can celebrate all month long, with events happening nearly every day throughout the city.
You can check out the events below:
June 9:
- Andersonville Midsommarfest (June 9-11) Clark St. from Foster to Gregory.
- The Reeling Pride Month Film Showcase Chicago Filmmakers’ Firehouse Cinema
June 10:
- Queer Maker’s Market Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston.
- Lake County PrideFest 2023 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach, IL.
- Pride Bar Crawl 2023 The North End.
- Queer Prom: A Starry Night Center on Halsted.
- Chicago Fire FC Pride Night Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr.
- Turn Up The Love Tour - Chicago AT&T Store, 600 N Michigan Ave
- Dive Into Pride Pool Party Hotel InterContinental
- Pride Skate Party MLK Skate Rink, 219 W. 76th St.
June 11:
- Aurora Pride Parade Downtown Aurora, IL
- Evanston Pride Candle Lighting Ceremony St. Paul Park, Evanston
June 12:
- The Belmont Rocks: A Talk with Owen Keehnen Merlo Branch Library, 644 W Belmont Ave
June 13:
- Get Lit: Pride Night American Writers Museum, 180 N Michigan Ave
- Chicago Cubs Pride Celebration Wrigley Field, 1060 W Addison
June 15:
- Queer Elder History Panel Dorothy
- Burlesque Royale - Pride Edition Baton Show Lounge
- Front Right Speaker: The Pride Edition Beauty Bar, 1444 W Chicago Ave
June 16:
- WNDR After Dark: Pride Night WNDR Chicago, 1130 W Monroe
- Rated X: Pride Fest Weekend Splash Chicago
- GRRR: Beary Proud The Sofo Tap
- Candyland: Taste The Rainbow D.S. Tequila Co.
June 17:
- Chicago Pride Fest 2023 (Saturday) Halsted from Addison to Grace (Northalsted)
- A Night Full of Stars: A WCPA Pride Concert Gannon Concert Hall (DePaul), 2330 N Halsted
June 18:
- Chicago Pride Fest 2023 (Sunday) Halsted from Addison to Grace (Northaslted)
- Chicago Foundation for Women Tea Dance ft. DJ Rexi Dorothy
- Pride Bearaoke w/Pat Da Bear The Sofo Tap
June 20:
- LGBTQ+ Comic Creator Panel CPL Logan Square, 3030 W Fullerton
June 21:
- White Sox Pride Night
- ProudBear Trivia The Sofo Tap
June 22:
- DayLong Film + Video Festival Dorothy
June 23:
- Pride Bowl 2023 Montrose Beach, Cricket Hill fields
- Pride in the Park Chicago 2023 Grant Park (Downtown)
- Pride Flannel Friday Whiskey Girl Tavern
- Very That! Presents: Very PRIDE! D.S. Tequila Co.
- Rated X: Pride Parade Weekend Splash Chicago
June 24:
- Navy Pier Pride 2023 Navy Pier
- Pride North Chicago 2023 Morse and Glenwood (Rogers Park)
- Back Lot Bash 2023 5238 N Clark (Andersonville)
- Pride Bowl 2023 Montrose Beach, Cricket Hill fields
- Evanston Pride Queer Maker’s Market Raymond Park, Evanston
- Chicago Pride Crawl - Wrigleyville’s Pride Party Wrigleyville TVA
- Pride in the Park Chicago 2023 Grant Park (Downtown)
- Love Revolution House of Blues
- Pride Anthems- A musical journey from 1969-today.
June 25:
- Pride Parade Patio Brunch 2023 (June 25) D.S. Tequila Co.
- Chicago Pride Parade 2023 (June 25) Broadway and Montrose
- Pride North Chicago 2023 (June 25) Morse and Glenwood (Rogers Park)
June 28:
- Amplify Queer Joy (June 28) Dorothy
July 1:
- Pride South Side (July 1) DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Pl
Have we missed an event? Email us at tips@suntimes.com.
