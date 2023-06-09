Chicago Pride Month: List of events, parades, and more

Pride in Chicago is well underway with festivals, bar crawls, history panels and more.

The annual Pride Fest in NorthHalsted and of course, the Pride Parade will gather people together toward the end of the month, but you can celebrate all month long, with events happening nearly every day throughout the city.

You can check out the events below:

June 9:



Andersonville Midsommarfest (June 9-11) Clark St. from Foster to Gregory.

The Reeling Pride Month Film Showcase Chicago Filmmakers’ Firehouse Cinema

June 10:



June 11:



June 12:



The Belmont Rocks: A Talk with Owen Keehnen Merlo Branch Library, 644 W Belmont Ave

June 13:



Get Lit: Pride Night American Writers Museum, 180 N Michigan Ave

Chicago Cubs Pride Celebration Wrigley Field, 1060 W Addison

June 15:



June 16:



June 17:



June 18:



June 20:



LGBTQ+ Comic Creator Panel CPL Logan Square, 3030 W Fullerton

June 21:



June 22:



June 23:



June 24:



June 25:



June 28:



Amplify Queer Joy (June 28) Dorothy

July 1:



Pride South Side (July 1) DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Pl

Have we missed an event? Email us at tips@suntimes.com.

