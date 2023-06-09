The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 9, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Chicago Pride Month: List of events, parades, and more

Pride Month is well underway, with events nearly every day happening throughout the city. Take a look.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Chicago Pride Month: List of events, parades, and more
merlin_84679095.jpg

Members of the Chicago Gay Bikers float in the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade. | Rick Majewski/For the SunTimes.

Rick Majewski, Rick Majewski | For the Sun-Time

Pride in Chicago is well underway with festivals, bar crawls, history panels and more.

The annual Pride Fest in NorthHalsted and of course, the Pride Parade will gather people together toward the end of the month, but you can celebrate all month long, with events happening nearly every day throughout the city.

You can check out the events below:

June 9:

June 10:

June 11:

June 12:

June 13:

June 15:

June 16:

June 17:

June 18:

June 20:

June 21:

June 22:

June 23:

June 24:

June 25:

June 28:

July 1:

Have we missed an event? Email us at tips@suntimes.com.

Next Up In News
Dr. Edmond Confino, popular infertility doctor in Chicago, dead at 71
Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Garfield Park shooting
Blue Jays drop pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
CPS’ special-education leader steps down
Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times’ photos
The Latest
Dr. Edmond Confino
Obituaries
Dr. Edmond Confino, popular infertility doctor in Chicago, dead at 71
Dr. Confino helped thousands conceive, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
By Mitch Dudek
 
An image of the late rapper/actor Tupac Shakur appears near his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a posthumous ceremony in his honor earlier this week in Los Angeles.
Music
Tupac Shakur receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date. Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Woman arrested during downtown Chicago looting pleads guilty to federal gun charges
Amber Pelzer was downtown with a gun in her car on a night there was widespread unrest following the police killed of George Floyd.
By Andy Grimm
 
The man lost control of his motorcycle and struck a wall on Lower Waker Drive, police said.
News
Boy, 16, seriously wounded in Garfield Park shooting
He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey wants a tax break on land the team bought for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Bears
Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need tax breaks to build a stadium
The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?
By Rick Morrissey
 