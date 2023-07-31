Smoke alarms credited for ‘quick’ fire department, resident response when fire starts in Belmont Cragin

Smoke detectors awakened a resident who helped neighbors escape a 3-story apartment building that erupted in flames Monday morning on the Northwest Side.

The fire happened about 6 a.m. on the top level of a 2-1/2 story building at 2112 N. Marmora Ave., according to fire department officials.

Firefighters “made quick entry” and pulled two victims from the burning home that was equipped with smoke alarms that were operating correctly, which alerted one person to wake up and help others get out.

That person along with the two victims rescued by firefighters were taken to hospitals. The most seriously injured were taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Another person person was taken in fair condition to Community First, the fire department said.

Working Fire- 2112 N Marmora 2.5 story ordinary Fire on the third floor, CFD made quick entry removed two fire victims , transported critical to local hospital , fire is out. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OT8HIpUIW5 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 31, 2023

Please get and use smoke detectors, the department tweeted.

