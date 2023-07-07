The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Cook County is ending livestreaming of court proceedings, citing abuses

“Livestreaming created unintended consequences for the court by enabling rogue actors with malicious intent to disrupt court proceedings and victimize court participants” the court said in a statement.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Cook County is ending the livestreaming of court proceedings on YouTube, saying abuse of the service outweighed the convenience and other advantages.

The county began livestreaming all proceedings in 2020 when many court employees began working remotely because of the pandemic. The service spared friends and relatives from having to show up at the courthouse to view proceedings.

The county ended remote work early last month but continued to livestream hearings. That will end on July 17. All courtrooms will remain open to the public.

A statement from the chief judge’s office said livestreaming had been abused by “rogue actors” but gave no details.

“While ensuring the health and safety of court personnel, litigants and the public at large ... livestreaming created unintended consequences for the court by enabling rogue actors with malicious intent to disrupt court proceedings and victimize court participants,” the statement said. 

It also allowed people to record the proceedings, the statement added, creating a “permanent electronic record in the public domain that negatively impacts the lives of those accused of crimes who were not convicted or whose charges were ultimately expunged from public records.”

The Latest
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former Sky player Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51.
Obituaries
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic gold-medalist and former Sky player, dies at 51
McCray-Penson — a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame —- was an assistant coach at Rutgers last season. She joined Dawn Staley as an assistant at South Carolina from 2008-17 and was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
A man riding a horse at the Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club’s annual Speed and Action Rodeo and Horse Show last month at the South Shore Cultural Center. The rodeo is one of the main events for the not-for-profit organization, which aims to foster community around Black horsemanship in the Chicago area
Entertainment and Culture
Black cowboy culture in Chicago lives on through South Side riding club
The Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club teaches horsemanship to people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and physical abilities.
By Bianca Cseke and Meha Ahmad | WBEZ
 
Crime
Oversight agency is investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ involving Chicago cops and at least one immigrant housed at Southwest Side police station
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it learned of the alleged misconduct on Thursday and notified the police department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, which formally opened an investigation.
By Tom Schuba
 
League3.jpeg
Sports Saturday
Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion
Interviews, photos and newsreel clips inform ‘The League,’ which stands with the best chronicles of baseball integration.
By Richard Roeper
 
White Sox Michael Kopech’s left arm is filled with tattoos that reflect his spirituality, including imagery of angels.
Inking Well
Michael Kopech’s right arm is for throwing, but Sox pitcher’s left arm is for tattoos.
The 27-year-old pitcher says that, beside his “34,” his tattoos mostly reflect “a bit of history of my growth spiritually and as a human being.”
By Katie Anthony
 