Woman fatally struck by SUV in Pilsen
About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was in a crosswalk in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road when an SUV turning West on Cermak from Hoyne Avenue struck her, Chicago police said.
A woman was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday evening in the Pilsen neighborhood.
About 5:30 p.m., the woman was in a crosswalk in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road when an SUV turning west on Cermak from Hoyne Avenue hit her, Chicago police said.
The woman, 48, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died, police said. Her name was not being released immediately.
The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man, was given a citation for driving on a suspended license, officials said.
The Major Accidents unit was investigating.
The Latest
Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t indicated his plan yet, but will talk to the media after practice Thursday.
In an art medium where peers can boil down to rivalry, the “Our New BFF” drag competition aims to build connections and hearken back to the scene’s roots by providing a mentor as part of its framework.
Waymo autonomous taxis are working the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix, now, soon to add LA and, eventually, Chicago.
Exploring the creative scene in our neighborhoods, off the beaten path.
From making music to planning community events, Jasmine Barber is staying true to her path.