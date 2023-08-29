The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
News Metro/State

Chicago firefighter dies weeks after being injured in fire at home near O’Hare

Lt. Kevin Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Aug. 11, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago firefighter dies weeks after being injured in fire at home near O’Hare
Firefighter.jpeg

Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward

Chicago Fire Department

A Chicago firefighter has died more than two weeks after he and two others were injured while battling a fire in a home near O’Hare International Airport.

Lt. Kevin Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Aug. 11, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

“He was surrounded by family as he made his transition,” the department said in a tweet. 

Ward joined the department in 1996.

Two other firefighters suffered less serious injuries, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office was expected to begin about 11 a.m. from Loyola.

Next Up In News
Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers
Biden targets Jardiance, Eliquis and 8 other prescription drugs for Medicare price talks
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on armed robberies
Trump chief of staff Meadows denies 2 allegations in Georgia indictment as he takes witness stand
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax proposals during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
The Latest
Larkin coach Deryn Carter shouts from the bench during a game against Geneva.
High School Basketball
Revamped Upstate Eight hopes for return to baskeball prominence
This summer the league officially welcomed four new members, adding West Aurora, Riverside-Brookfield, Elmwood Park and Ridgewood.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore.
Business
Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers
The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.
By Associated Press
 
President Joe Biden speaks at a reception to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Nation/World
Biden targets Jardiance, Eliquis and 8 other prescription drugs for Medicare price talks
President Joe Biden says for many Americans the cost of one drug can be “the difference between life and death” as his administration announces the first drugs that’ll be targeted for price negotiations in an effort to cut Medicare costs.
By Bill Ruminski and Associated Press
 
This Thai-inspired recipe for cooking muscles relies on coconut milk whisked with a slurry of green curry paste and aromatics for the steaming liquid.
Recipes
Thai-style steamed mussels a cool dish for a hot summer night
The spice in the curry-infused cooking broth is guaranteed to make you sweat — which happens to be a tried-and-true method of cooling off in the summer heat.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m not allowed to see grandson who needs me
Grandparents’ visits with autistic boy abruptly stop after a molestation claim that appears to be unfounded.
By Abigail Van Buren
 