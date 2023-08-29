Chicago firefighter dies weeks after being injured in fire at home near O’Hare

A Chicago firefighter has died more than two weeks after he and two others were injured while battling a fire in a home near O’Hare International Airport.

Lt. Kevin Ward, 59, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from the fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on Aug. 11, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

“He was surrounded by family as he made his transition,” the department said in a tweet.

Ward joined the department in 1996.

Two other firefighters suffered less serious injuries, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office was expected to begin about 11 a.m. from Loyola.