3 dead in Edgewater following hazardous materials response: CFD

Two women and a man have died following a hazardous materials emergency at a building in the Edgewater neighborhood on Friday morning.

The first call came in at 8:08 a.m., at 5821 N. Broadway, Fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. One man was dead on the scene and two women, who were possibly in their 40s and 70s, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they died, said Merritt.

The Level I Hazmat call has been controlled, said Merritt, but it was unclear what happened.

“It was not CO (carbon monoxide poisoning),’’ said Merritt. “It was not a fire.”

Check back for details.