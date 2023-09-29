The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

3 dead in Edgewater following hazardous materials response: CFD

Two women and a man have died after the situation that happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a building in the 5800 block of North Broadway, fire officials said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE 3 dead in Edgewater following hazardous materials response: CFD
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

Two women and a man have died following a hazardous materials emergency at a building in the Edgewater neighborhood on Friday morning.

The first call came in at 8:08 a.m., at 5821 N. Broadway, Fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. One man was dead on the scene and two women, who were possibly in their 40s and 70s, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they died, said Merritt.

The Level I Hazmat call has been controlled, said Merritt, but it was unclear what happened.

“It was not CO (carbon monoxide poisoning),’’ said Merritt. “It was not a fire.”

Check back for details.

Next Up In News
No evidence Chicago cops engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants, probe finds
Teri Bristol, Chicago DJ who helped pave the way for women in the booth, dies at 66
SEC hits ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore with fraud charges for corrupt pursuit of ‘clout’
Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90
14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Bullet smashes through Englewood home, seriously injures 10-year-old girl
The Latest
merlin_114496664.jpg
Crime
No evidence Chicago cops engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants, probe finds
Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said investigators were unable to find any victims of sexual misconduct, an issue she initially raised during an uncharacteristic news conference weeks after the probe was opened in July.
By Tom Schuba
 
Teri Bristol (right), who died Monday, worked often with her longtime friend and fellow DJ, Valerie Scheinpflug.
Music
Teri Bristol, Chicago DJ who helped pave the way for women in the booth, dies at 66
“She broke down some pretty major barriers and pushed through that glass ceiling and marched to her own drummer,” said Joe Shanahan, founder of Smart Bar and Metro.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A Notre Dame player with the ball runs away from an Ohio State defender.
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Is Notre Dame at Duke good timing or bad timing for the Irish?
Marcus Freeman’s team has to pull it together after an inexcusable end to the Ohio State game.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_112140872.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
SEC hits ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore with fraud charges for corrupt pursuit of ‘clout’
The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed charges against Exelon and ComEd, but their charges will be settled for $46.2 million.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_112791622.jpg
Politics
Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992, was the oldest sitting U.S. senator.
By Mary Clare Jalonick | APLisa Mascaro | AP, and 2 more
 