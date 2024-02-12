The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
News Metro/State

2 hospitalized after fire in Tinley Park senior home

Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday about 6:45 p.m. at Hanover Place, a senior-living facility, at 16851 S. Harlem Ave. A woman who was in the apartment where the fire started was hospitalized in serious condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 hospitalized after fire in Tinley Park senior home
Ambulance hospital emergency file photo

Sun-Times file

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior assisted-living facility in Tinley Park on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at Hanover Place, a senior living community at 16851 S. Harlem Ave., and were able to extinguish the blaze by 6:45 p.m., Tinley Park officials said.

Two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital from the scene, officials said. A woman who was in the apartment where the fire started was in serious condition, and another woman’s condition wasn’t known. The second woman's hospitalization was unrelated to the fire.

The unit where the fire started was “severely damaged,” and three other units were deemed uninhabitable.

Street closures initially included parts of Harlem Avenue between 167th and 171st streets, but the roads have since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Next Up In News
Cubs surprise Advocate patients with spring training trip
Gun rights group asks Supreme Court to overturn Illinois assault weapon ban
Architectural Artifacts closing, relocating to Texas
Ex-lawmaker convicted of cheating on taxes, in a case tied to corruption probe that led to Madigan indictment
Woman critically injured in Chicago Lawn shooting
Trump asks Supreme Court to put off his election interference trial, claiming immunity
The Latest
Yasmani Grandal
Sports
Pirates adding former White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal: AP source
The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, pending a physical.
By Associated Press
 
State Sen. Robert Peters last year.
Editorials
Bill requiring attorneys when police interrogate minors is the right move
Law enforcement officials have complained that the proposal would delay solving crimes. But juveniles are more likely to give false confessions, and it’s better to get it right than quick.
By CST Editorial Board
 
News
Architectural Artifacts closing, relocating to Texas
There are deals to be had — owner Stuart Grannen says he’d like to sell everything before April 1.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former state Sen. Annazette Collins walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her trial for tax charges on Wednesday.
Chicago corruption trials
Ex-lawmaker convicted of cheating on taxes, in a case tied to corruption probe that led to Madigan indictment
Jurors, deliberating over two days, found her guilty on four of six counts. Collins was acquitted on one count that she failed to file a corporate income tax return for her lobbying firm for 2015, and another count that she filed a false individual tax return for 2018.
By Jon Seidel
 
Rob Gronkowski (left) and Tom Brady, who share their Patriots memories on "The Dynasty," celebrate after winning the AFC Championship Game in 2017.
Sports Saturday
Tom Brady, teammates open up for ‘The Dynasty,’ a fascinating video history of the Patriots
Apple TV+ docuseries goes deep on Super Bowl victories as well as Spygate, Deflategate and Aaron Hernandez.
By Richard Roeper
 