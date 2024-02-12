2 hospitalized after fire in Tinley Park senior home

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior assisted-living facility in Tinley Park on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at Hanover Place, a senior living community at 16851 S. Harlem Ave., and were able to extinguish the blaze by 6:45 p.m., Tinley Park officials said.

Two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital from the scene, officials said. A woman who was in the apartment where the fire started was in serious condition, and another woman’s condition wasn’t known. The second woman's hospitalization was unrelated to the fire.

The unit where the fire started was “severely damaged,” and three other units were deemed uninhabitable.

Street closures initially included parts of Harlem Avenue between 167th and 171st streets, but the roads have since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

