Sunday, February 18, 2024
8 injured after car drives through Orland Park business

Firefighters responded to the scene at 9239 S. 159 St. and found a car had crashed through the businesses’ south wall. The driver then backed into the parking lot and hit multiple parked vehicles, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
unnamed-1.jpg

Eight people were injured Sunday afternoon after a car drove into an Orland Park business, Feb. 18, 2024.

Courtesy of the Orland Fire Protection District

Eight people were injured when a car drove into a SportsClips in Orland Park, according to Orland Park fire authorities.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 9239 S. 159 St. and found a car had driven through the businesses’ south wall. The driver then backed into the parking lot and hit multiple parked vehicles, officials said.

Eight people were treated at the scene, including the driver, fire officials said. Two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital, one was taken to Northwestern’s Palos Hospital and another to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A nearby business was also damaged, officials said.

The accident is being investigated by Orland Hills Police.

