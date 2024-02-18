Man shot, killed at West Englewood convenience store
The 40-year-old man was inside the store in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when a person approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him, hitting him in the head, police said.
A man was shot to death in a West Englewood convenience store Sunday afternoon, police said.
The 40-year-old man was inside the store in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when a person approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him, hitting him in the head, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
