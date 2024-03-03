The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
News

CFD crews battle warehouse blaze on Near West Side

Crews continued to chase hot spots Sunday morning over 10 hours after the fire began.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Crews continued to battle a warehouse fire on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out about 9 a.m. Saturday night at a warehouse in the 2500 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

People's Gas successfully shut off the gas, which was fueling the blaze, around 4 a.m., fire official said.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

