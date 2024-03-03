CFD crews battle warehouse blaze on Near West Side

Crews continued to battle a warehouse fire on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out about 9 a.m. Saturday night at a warehouse in the 2500 block of West Fulton Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

3 11 update. 2500 Fulton . Owner has heavy equipment on scene. Fire continues to burn deep in tons of copper. CFD hitting with copious amounts of water to get at fire as debris is moved. pic.twitter.com/eifJm5CEnl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 3, 2024

People's Gas successfully shut off the gas, which was fueling the blaze, around 4 a.m., fire official said.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Crews continued to chase hot spots Sunday morning over 10 hours after the blaze began.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.


