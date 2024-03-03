The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve

Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters Saturday to put down a brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30, a forest preserve spokesperson said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve

A brush fire broke out in a Tinley Park forest preserve Saturday amid hazardous weather conditions, according to Forest Preserves of Cook County officials.

Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters on the brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson for the agency said. Forest preserve staff are now monitoring the area for any embers.

The fire comes shortly after the National Weather Service issued a warning about dangerous conditions, including high winds and low humidity, which raised the threat of wildfires.

The Cubs’ Mike Tauchman reacts after scoring on a two-run single by Ian Happ during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell told Mike Tauchman he’d made the team at the start of spring training
Notes: Miles Mastrobuoni made an impressive play in a rare appearance in the outfield, and Counsell shed light on Shota Imanaga’s schedule.
By Maddie Lee
 
Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning
The tornado drill will be conducted by the National Weather Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will include use of emergency signals on radios, according to the weather service. The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
By Violet Miller
 
Northwestern’s Boo Buie, right, pressures Illinois’ Marcus Domask as Nick Martinelli (2) watches during the second half of Tuesday’s game in Champaign. Illinois won 96-66.
Assessing each Big Ten team’s NCAA Tournament hopes with a week to go in conference play
The Big Ten is likely to have six or seven teams in the Big Dance. Either number would be a low since 2018.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Police investigating crash-and-grab robbery at Beverly store
The suspects used an SUV to ram a building in the 2300 block of West 95th Street about 4:03 a.m. Saturday, breaking the windows and making off with property , police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mock draft: With Caleb Williams at the top, who makes sense for Bears at No. 9?
With strong candidates at wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive end, there’s no wrong answer as long as they’re addressing a premium position
By Jason Lieser
 