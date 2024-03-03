Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve

A brush fire broke out in a Tinley Park forest preserve Saturday amid hazardous weather conditions, according to Forest Preserves of Cook County officials.

Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters on the brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson for the agency said. Forest preserve staff are now monitoring the area for any embers.

The fire comes shortly after the National Weather Service issued a warning about dangerous conditions, including high winds and low humidity, which raised the threat of wildfires.

