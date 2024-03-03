Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve
A brush fire broke out in a Tinley Park forest preserve Saturday amid hazardous weather conditions, according to Forest Preserves of Cook County officials.
Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters on the brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a spokesperson for the agency said. Forest preserve staff are now monitoring the area for any embers.
The fire comes shortly after the National Weather Service issued a warning about dangerous conditions, including high winds and low humidity, which raised the threat of wildfires.
The Latest
Notes: Miles Mastrobuoni made an impressive play in a rare appearance in the outfield, and Counsell shed light on Shota Imanaga’s schedule.
The tornado drill will be conducted by the National Weather Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will include use of emergency signals on radios, according to the weather service. The drill is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
The Big Ten is likely to have six or seven teams in the Big Dance. Either number would be a low since 2018.
The suspects used an SUV to ram a building in the 2300 block of West 95th Street about 4:03 a.m. Saturday, breaking the windows and making off with property , police said.
With strong candidates at wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive end, there’s no wrong answer as long as they’re addressing a premium position