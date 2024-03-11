The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
News News Business

50 people hurt by a ‘strong movement’ on Boeing 787 flying from Australia to New Zealand

The LATAM Airlines plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile. Passengers said many people were not wearing seat belts when the aircraft suddenly dropped.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE 50 people hurt by a ‘strong movement’ on Boeing 787 flying from Australia to New Zealand
New Zealand Plane Injuries

Ambulances transported more than 20 people who were hurt Monday on a flight between Australia and New Zealand.

Associated Press

SYDNEY — At least 50 people were injured Monday by what officials described as a "strong movement" on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement." It did not elaborate on what happened.

Passengers were met by paramedics and more than 10 emergency vehicles when the flight touched down in Auckland.

About 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital, an ambulance spokesperson said.

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

Passengers said a number of people were not wearing seat belts when flight LA800 suddenly dropped.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was due to continue on to Santiago, Chile.

"LATAM regrets the inconvenience and injury this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards," the airline said.

Next Up In News
Patricia Daley Martino, oldest member of Chicago’s storied Daley family, dies at 86
1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
City shuts down work on wooden ‘tiny house’ structure at Dan Ryan homeless encampment
The Latest
Bus Crash Illinois
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
By Associated Press
 
TINYHOUSE-031224
News
City shuts down work on wooden ‘tiny house’ structure at Dan Ryan homeless encampment
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Michael Jordan
Columnists
The monetary fun and games of sports
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
By Rick Telander
 
Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020.
Elections
Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel
 
After 61 employees were laid off in December, Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in Uptown, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Health
National Labor Relations Board files complaint against Howard Brown Health
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 