Man dies in Austin crash

A man died in a traffic crash Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving "at a high rate of speed" in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked semi-truck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.