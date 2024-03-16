The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Man dies in Austin crash

About 11:50 p.m., the man lost control in the 4900 block of West Madison Street and struck a parked semi-truck, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died in a traffic crash Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving "at a high rate of speed" in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked semi-truck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

