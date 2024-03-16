Man dies in Austin crash

A man died in a traffic crash Friday night in Austin on the West Side.
About 11:50 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving "at a high rate of speed" in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked semi-truck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
