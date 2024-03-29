The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
News Chicago

Street sweepers hit Chicago Monday

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced Friday that dozens of mechanical street sweepers will begin to clear residential and arterial streets at regularly scheduled times.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Street sweepers hit Chicago Monday
A street sweeper cleans a residential street.

A street sweeper cleans a residential street.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation

Street sweepers will start hitting Chicago streets beginning Monday.

Dozens of the devices will be clearing both side streets and major arterial routes of debris that has accumulated over the winter, the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced Friday.

“Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city,” DSS commissioner Cole Stallard said. “For street-sweeping season, we ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by paying attention to signage and following the parking restrictions.”

Street sweepers will operate on both residential and arterial streets at regularly scheduled times through mid-November, or possibly later, if weather permits, city officials said.

Before parking on a street, residents are reminded to check in the area for posted signs announcing any temporary parking restrictions. They also can check the schedule online.

Next Up In News
O’Neill Burke declares victory in Democratic state’s attorney primary after AP calls her winner: ‘It was worth the wait’
Workers say layoffs at Chicago tortilla factory are retaliation for organizing
Mayor Johnson’s decision to end ShotSpotter contract may not be a “done deal” after all
Picture Chicago: 13 must-see Sun-Times photos
Heinz ketchup dispensers going up in famously anti-ketchup Chicago — starting outside the Weiners Circle
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
The Latest
BADBUNNY-032924-10.jpg
Music
Bad Bunny delivers thrilling Latin trap show full of throwbacks at United Center
The superstar opened a three-night, sold-out stand at the Chicago venue.
By Ambar Colón
 
THOUSANDPINES_PubStill_03.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘A Thousand Pines’ documentary delves into the lives of migrants regrowing America’s forests
“The most important thing for us was to dignify these men. It is a love letter for them,” said filmmaker Sebastián Díaz Aguirre.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Easter candy is prepared for sale at Katherine Anne Confections at 3653 W. Irving Park Rd. on the Northwest Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: Cost of cocoa brings Easter Bunny blues
Plus: Bad Bunny fan fashion, 5 things to do this weekend and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Baseball Mascot-Plump Pig
MLB
‘Ozempig’ keeps mascot job with minor-league team despite uproar that name is form of fat-shaming
Sean Aronson, the St. Paul Saints’ vice president and media relations director, said the team only wanted an amusing, topical name when it chose Ozempig from nearly 2,300 entries in its “Name the Pig Contest.”
By Associated Press
 
HOLI-032424.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 13 must-see Sun-Times photos
A Hindu Holi celebration covers Navy Pier in colored powder, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards an $11 million grant to a Chinatown apartment complex, and a flag burned in protest outside City Hall causes a stir among alderpersons.
By Sun-Times staff
 