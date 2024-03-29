Street sweepers hit Chicago Monday

Street sweepers will start hitting Chicago streets beginning Monday.

Dozens of the devices will be clearing both side streets and major arterial routes of debris that has accumulated over the winter, the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced Friday.

“Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city,” DSS commissioner Cole Stallard said. “For street-sweeping season, we ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by paying attention to signage and following the parking restrictions.”

Street sweepers will operate on both residential and arterial streets at regularly scheduled times through mid-November, or possibly later, if weather permits, city officials said.

Before parking on a street, residents are reminded to check in the area for posted signs announcing any temporary parking restrictions. They also can check the schedule online.