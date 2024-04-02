The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Museum of Science and Industry will be closed Wednesday for maintenance

‘Unplanned museum maintenance’ prompts the closure, the museum said, but it will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Those who bought tickets in advance will get refunds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Museum of Science and Industry will be closed Wednesday for "unplanned museum maintenance."

People who bought advance tickets will get refunds, the museum said. To re-book a reservation, call (773) 684-1414.

The museum will reopen Thursday for its “spring break” operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Regular operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. will resume Monday at the museum at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

