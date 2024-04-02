Museum of Science and Industry will be closed Wednesday for maintenance

The Museum of Science and Industry will be closed Wednesday for “unplanned museum maintenance.”

People who bought advance tickets will get refunds, the museum said. To re-book a reservation, call (773) 684-1414.

The museum will reopen Thursday for its “spring break” operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Regular operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. will resume Monday at the museum at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.