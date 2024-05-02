Petition seeks to stop Johnson's Chicago male strip club from opening in former Berlin Nightclub space

For many like Daniel Perez, the now-shuttered Berlin Nightclub was a “beacon of hope,” but the opening of a male strip club could threaten the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made in Chicago.

As of Thursday evening, more than 1,200 people have signed a petition to stop Johnson’s Chicago, a Florida-based male strip club, from opening at 954 W. Belmont Ave. — formerly home to Berlin Nightclub, which closed its doors in November 2023 after 40 years.

Perez, who lives in Northalsted, said he started the petition last month after researching the company’s policies regarding hiring dancers and finding they did not allow women inside without a male escort.

Perez, 24, said allowing the club to open could perpetuate gender stereotypes and affect those who do not identify by the gender on their ID.

He also said he was concerned when he looked at the owner Matt Colunga’s social media and found that he was rejecting dancers based on their appearance.

While in Chicago, Colunga posted on social media asking where he could find “straight muscle boys” to hire.

The owner of the new strip club replacing Berlin…..it’s so bad pic.twitter.com/ziod9XyG2u — b (@chardonnaygay) April 23, 2024

In an interview with the Windy City Times, Colunga said Johnson’s Chicago was expected to open in May. However, Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th) said no permits have been issued and no license applications have been submitted.

“Everyone should feel welcome and accepted in our community, and I understand concerns about business practices at this establishment’s out of state locations,” Lawson said in a statement. “Our city and our state have laws that would prevent similar behavior from occurring here in Chicago, and this business, like all others, must comply with them.”

Perez said opening Johnson’s Chicago could threaten the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made when it comes to inclusion.

“In Chicago, we’ve fought for our rights and for diversity and inclusion and for this club to come in, it’s concerning and it’s setting us back,” he said.

Perez, who first came out in 2021, said he felt unwelcome at many nightclubs because he felt he had to look a certain way to be there, but at Berlin Nightclub, “those stereotypes didn’t matter.”

“Berlin used to be a staple in the community. It was a place where individuals didn’t have to identify by any stereotype or any box of gender,” Perez said. “You were able to be goofy and dress in any type of way and express your inner artist. The next business who takes over this space should be inclusive and diverse. The fact that it closed down was disheartening, but one thing we can all agree on is that Berlin was a place of hope, a place of safety. For queers and allies. And this business won’t be that at all.”

Perez said the petition is the first step in hopes of stopping Johnson’s Chicago from opening and participating in this year’s Pride Parade. In a Facebook post, the business said they were approved to march in the parade. Organizers of the parade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Organizers announced last month the annual parade would have fewer entries, from 199 last year to 125 this year, due to “safety and logistics concerns raised by the city.”

Petitioners also plan to attend the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce meeting on May 15 to try to block Johnson’s Chicago from receiving permits needed to open.

Matt Colunga did not respond to a request for comment.