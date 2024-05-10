The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
News

Multiple passengers thrown out of car in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

A vehicle with five adults inside was traveling east on I-290 when it crashed near Kostner Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Multiple passengers thrown out of car in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
Chicago Fire Department ambulance

Chicago Fire Department ambulance

Sun-Times file photo

Four people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday afternoon.

A vehicle with five adults inside was traveling east on I-290 when it crashed near Kostner Avenue around 5:50 p.m. The vehicle rolled over and multiple passengers were thrown out, Illinois State Police said.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, while two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

One person refused medical attention.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
Retirement planner stops in Chicago on 2,100-mile bike ride to support Ponzi scheme victims
Former lawyer who suffered stroke awarded $41 million in medical malpractice lawsuit
Facing a budget cliff, CPS lets teachers out of school to lobby Springfield
Three beloved great horned owls living in Lincoln Park die over span of a month: 'It's a really tragic end'
Chicago cop convicted in Capitol riot has been fired from the police department
Council Public Safety chair wants details of DNC transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
The Latest
BEARS-051124-57.jpg
Bears
Caleb Williams ’excited‘ for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III
Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.
By Patrick Finley
 
Authorities say this photo shows Karol Chwiesiuk inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Politics
Chicago cop convicted in Capitol riot has been fired from the police department
Karol Chwiesiuk spent roughly 10 minutes inside the Capitol as a mob attempted to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory.
By Tom Schuba
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) chats with a reporter during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2023.
2024 Democratic National Convention
Council Public Safety chair wants details of DNC transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
Public Safety Committee Chairman Brian Hopkins (2nd) plans to hold City Council hearings to find out how many CTA buses will be shuttling delegates to and from the United Center, whether dedicated bus lanes will be used and whether the transit agency will be able to recruit enough employees without “adjusting service.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Washington receiver Rome Odunze evades a tackle against Washington State.
Bears
Rome Odunze: 'It's hard to imagine a better situation'
The rookie wide receiver has plenty of confidence, but also a healthy appreciation for playing with fellow rookie Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick. “Coming in with a rookie quarterback allows us to grow together and learn this offense together. It’s a blessing.”
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago police work the scene March 13 in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue where an 11-year-old boy was killed and his mother was stabbed.
Crime
Judge seals records in case of man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, critically injuring mother
Prosecutors in the case of Crosetti Brand said said they expect to file documents containing allegations of prior incidents involving Brand “which are not of public record and are of a sensitive nature.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 