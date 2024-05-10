Multiple passengers thrown out of car in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
A vehicle with five adults inside was traveling east on I-290 when it crashed near Kostner Avenue around 5:50 p.m.
Four people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday afternoon.
A vehicle with five adults inside was traveling east on I-290 when it crashed near Kostner Avenue around 5:50 p.m. The vehicle rolled over and multiple passengers were thrown out, Illinois State Police said.
Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, while two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.
One person refused medical attention.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Three beloved great horned owls living in Lincoln Park die over span of a month: 'It's a really tragic end'
The Latest
Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.
Karol Chwiesiuk spent roughly 10 minutes inside the Capitol as a mob attempted to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory.
Public Safety Committee Chairman Brian Hopkins (2nd) plans to hold City Council hearings to find out how many CTA buses will be shuttling delegates to and from the United Center, whether dedicated bus lanes will be used and whether the transit agency will be able to recruit enough employees without “adjusting service.”
The rookie wide receiver has plenty of confidence, but also a healthy appreciation for playing with fellow rookie Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick. “Coming in with a rookie quarterback allows us to grow together and learn this offense together. It’s a blessing.”
Prosecutors in the case of Crosetti Brand said said they expect to file documents containing allegations of prior incidents involving Brand “which are not of public record and are of a sensitive nature.”