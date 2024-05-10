Multiple passengers thrown out of car in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

Four people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday afternoon.

A vehicle with five adults inside was traveling east on I-290 when it crashed near Kostner Avenue around 5:50 p.m. The vehicle rolled over and multiple passengers were thrown out, Illinois State Police said.

Two people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, while two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

One person refused medical attention.

No other information was immediately available.

