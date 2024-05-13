Man killed in Crestwood car crash

A man was killed in a crash in southwest suburban Crestwood on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were traveling near Cal-Sag Road and 127th Street when they crashed about 1:30 p.m., the Crestwood Police Department said.

A 48-year-old man was killed in the crash, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.

Crestwood police did not have any other information.

