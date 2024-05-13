Severe weather leads to ground stop at Chicago airports causing delays

Flights departing from O’Hare and Midway airports were delayed as severe thunderstorms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

Flights leaving from O’Hare are currently delayed up to 30 minutes, while flights departing from Midway are delayed up to 45 minutes. The Federal Aviation Administration said delays are expected to increase as thunderstorms continue to pass through.

The FAA issued a ground stop at both airports due to severe weather. Air traffic headed to O’Hare International Airport would not be allowed to depart until after 2:45 p.m. while air traffic headed to Midway International Airport would not depart until after 3 p.m.

The ground stop was lifted at 3:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings in several Chicago suburbs.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 60 mph were expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue into the evening before tapering off around 10 p.m., weather officials said.

A flood advisory was in effect in Chicago and surrounding suburbs until 5:45 p.m., weather officials said. Storms could accumulate up to an inch of rain every 30 minutes and affect waterways and other poor drainage areas.