19 Catholic parishes in west, south suburbs could be closed or merged

Months after the Diocese of Joliet announced the closure of five Catholic churches and two Catholic schools in the Joliet area, the local bishop signaled that another 19 parishes in the west and southwest suburbs and beyond could be on the chopping block, or face mergers.

Bishop Ron Hicks’ office said the restructuring was necessary for a variety of reasons, including a lack of priests and “budget issues.”

However, church officials wouldn’t discuss if and how the decades-long child sex abuse scandal that has led to millions of dollars in legal payouts, played into their financial challenges.

The diocese website includes a list of more than 70 credibly accused clerics, with the Joliet Diocese once one of the epicenters of the crisis that tore apart the church coast to coast.

Some of the 19 churches could be closed and some could be consolidated as part of a process now getting underway, officials say.

“Parishioners’ connections to their parishes are both spiritual and emotional,” Hicks aide Maureen Harton said in a statement.

“However, change is inevitable and necessary to adapt to trends and circumstances that are happening in our diocese, in the United States and in the universal church. As we approach the third phase in this restructuring process, the hope is that by pruning some of the branches, we as a diocese can continue to thrive and grow.”

Here are the churches being studied:



Ascension of Our Lord in Oakbrook Terrace

Christ the King in Lombard

St. Alexander in Villa Park

St. John the Apostle in Villa Park

Christ the Servant in Woodridge

St. Luke in Carol Stream

St. Mark in Wheaton

Assumption in Coal City

Immaculate Conception in Braidwood

Sacred Heart in Kinsman

St. Boniface in Monee

St. Lawrence in South Wilmington

St. Lawrence O’Toole Chapel in Essex

St. Liborius in Steger

St. Mary in Park Forest

St. Mary Mission in Reddick

St. Patrick (Wilton Center) in Manhattan

St. Paul the Apostle in Peotone

St. Rose in Wilmington

A church official who did not want to be named but is familiar with the closure process said they’ve been “disillusioned” by Hicks’ handling of church operations.

“The bishop is cutting deals and those who end up suffering are the people because the bishop isn’t the one who built these churches and neither are the priests, it’s the people,” the official said.

In 2023, the diocese began evaluating 16 parishes in and near Joliet, and earlier this year announced that five churches and two elementary schools would close.

Sacred Heart Church, Joliet’s sole historically Black congregation, was among those slated to close its doors.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has closed 26 parishes since 2022 — two of them closed this year.