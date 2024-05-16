The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024

Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in West Loop home

The 29-year-old officer was found inside a home in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in West Loop home

An off-duty Chicago police officer is believed to have killed himself Thursday inside a West Loop home.

The 29-year-old man was found about 2:35 p.m. inside a home in the 1600 block of West Warren Boulevard with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not ruled on the cause and manner of the officer’s death.

He is at least the second CPD officer to have died by suicide this year.

Last month, Celal Cenker Surgit, 54, who spent nearly 20 years with the department, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his West Ridge home, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

The police department in recent years has struggled to maintain adequate mental health resources for officers, according to a city inspector general report released at the end of 2022, weeks before the department saw three suicides within a week.

In 2017, a U.S. Justice Department report found the suicide rate among Chicago cops was 60% higher than the national average for law enforcement officials.

The department currently has 18 counselors providing mental health services to its roughly 11,600 members, apparently falling short of its goal of assigning one counselor to each of its 22 police districts.

The Latest
Soldier Field
Sports Media
NFL schedule guru Mike North explains quirks in Bears’ 2024 slate
They’ll play the entire AFC South before facing an NFC North foe for the first time — in Week 11. They have a stretch of three consecutive home games followed by three consecutive road games. What gives?
By Jeff Agrest
 
News
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting a Dolton village employee in a Las Vegas hotel room in May 2023. He has denied wrongdoing.
By David Struett
 
IMG_0856.png
Obituaries
Mark Pollock, Loyola University Chicago communication professor, dies at 70
Mr. Pollock taught political rhetoric and communication for more than two decades and was a friend and mentor to a flock of former students as well as an expert on the German-Jewish philosopher Hannah Arendt.
By Jessica Ma
 
WAREHOUSE-051524-01.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Vecinos de North Lawndale luchan contra un plan para demoler edificios históricos a lo largo de calle Ogden
Edificios centenarios podrían ser derribados para dar paso a otro centro de logística y distribución, añadiendo contaminación y molestias a la comunidad negra del oeste de la ciudad.
By Brett Chase
 
73028db6-c627-41c9-a724-583b6270521b.jpg
Chicago
Chicago sees spike in Black teens out of school and work, study shows
Experts say the pandemic disrupted the pathways that helped teens get a job or an education after high school. Young adults are “discouraged” about not getting hired, a youth mentor says.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 