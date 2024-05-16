Person on Red Line tracks halts northbound trains through the Loop
Officials responded about 4:10 p.m. to a report of a person on the tracks near the Clark and Division station at 1200 N. Clark St. Southbound trains are operating normally.
Northbound CTA Red Line trains are being rerouted to elevated tracks through the Loop after a report of a person on the tracks.
Officials responded about 4:10 p.m. to a report of a person on the tracks near the Clark and Division station at 1200 N. Clark St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
Red Line trains from Fullerton to Cermak are rerouted to elevated tracks “due to an incident involving a train,” the CTA said.
Southbound trains are not impacted, though they are bypassing the Clark and Division station. CTA buses are available from Fullerton to the Lake Street station.
No other information was available.
