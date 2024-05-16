The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Person on Red Line tracks halts northbound trains through the Loop

Officials responded about 4:10 p.m. to a report of a person on the tracks near the Clark and Division station at 1200 N. Clark St. Southbound trains are operating normally.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person on Red Line tracks halts northbound trains through the Loop
A CTA Red Line train.

A Red Line train pulls into the Garfield Station after the CTA announced the shut down of the Lâ€™s Red Line from Cermak Road to 95th for five months starting next spring so it can completely rebuild the rails. Friday, June 1, 2012 | Brian Jackson~Chicago Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

Northbound CTA Red Line trains are being rerouted to elevated tracks through the Loop after a report of a person on the tracks.

Officials responded about 4:10 p.m. to a report of a person on the tracks near the Clark and Division station at 1200 N. Clark St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Red Line trains from Fullerton to Cermak are rerouted to elevated tracks “due to an incident involving a train,” the CTA said.

Southbound trains are not impacted, though they are bypassing the Clark and Division station. CTA buses are available from Fullerton to the Lake Street station.

No other information was available.

Next Up In News
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in West Loop home
North Lawndale trucking hub on hold amid community outrage
FBI uses explosives, drones to execute search warrant on Lincoln Square house
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Mark Pollock, Loyola University Chicago communication professor, dies at 70
The Latest
Soldier Field
Sports Media
NFL schedule guru Mike North explains quirks in Bears’ 2024 slate
They’ll play the entire AFC South before facing an NFC North foe for the first time — in Week 11. They have a stretch of three consecutive home games followed by three consecutive road games. What gives?
By Jeff Agrest
 
News
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes fired as crisis responder after sex assault allegations
Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting a Dolton village employee in a Las Vegas hotel room in May 2023. He has denied wrongdoing.
By David Struett
 
IMG_0856.png
Obituaries
Mark Pollock, Loyola University Chicago communication professor, dies at 70
Mr. Pollock taught political rhetoric and communication for more than two decades and was a friend and mentor to a flock of former students as well as an expert on the German-Jewish philosopher Hannah Arendt.
By Jessica Ma
 
WAREHOUSE-051524-01.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Vecinos de North Lawndale luchan contra un plan para demoler edificios históricos a lo largo de calle Ogden
Edificios centenarios podrían ser derribados para dar paso a otro centro de logística y distribución, añadiendo contaminación y molestias a la comunidad negra del oeste de la ciudad.
By Brett Chase
 
73028db6-c627-41c9-a724-583b6270521b.jpg
Chicago
Chicago sees spike in Black teens out of school and work, study shows
Experts say the pandemic disrupted the pathways that helped teens get a job or an education after high school. Young adults are “discouraged” about not getting hired, a youth mentor says.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 